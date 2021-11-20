The United States Senate has confirmed Cindy K. Chung as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Sens. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, jointly announced the confirmation of Chung, the first Senate-confirmed Asian Pacific American U.S. Attorney in the Keystone State.
For the past decade, the two senators have worked together to recommend U.S. attorney candidates to the White House with what they term the intelligence, legal experience and unquestioned honesty and integrity necessary to serve the commonwealth.
“I am confident that Cindy Chung will serve honorably as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania and that the people of the Western District of Pennsylvania will be well-served by her distinguished legal experience,” Casey said.
“I am confident her experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney will serve her well in this role,” Toomey said.
Chung has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District, which includes courthouses in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown, since 2014.
She has held numerous leadership positions there, including acting deputy chief of the Violent Crimes Section at various times from 2015 to 2017 and deputy chief of the Major Crimes Section from 2018 to 2020. She also has worked as a trial attorney in the Criminal Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and previously worked in the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan.
She also clerked for Judge Myron Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama from 2002 to 2003.
Chung received her Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School in 2002 and her Bachelor of Arts from Yale University in 1997.