CLARIFICATION
Monday’s coal truck accident in the Strongstown area damaged REA Energy equipment.
The utility posted on Facebook that cooperative crews performed emergency repair work. REA also said there are several other utilities that needed to perform work to repair their equipment as well, which is the reason for the extended outage.
All the problems were reported in areas served by the cooperative’s Strongstown Substation and Belsano Circuit, covering areas along the Indiana-Cambria county line.