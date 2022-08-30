Court gavel

A Homer City-area man has been sentenced to five years’ probation, with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a series of charges dating to 2020.

Steven P. McCloskey, 25, had probation revoked in the 2020 cases, involving a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia, and was committed to Indiana County Jail for three to six months by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, but then Clark released him forthwith.

Tags