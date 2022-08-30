A Homer City-area man has been sentenced to five years’ probation, with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a series of charges dating to 2020.
Steven P. McCloskey, 25, had probation revoked in the 2020 cases, involving a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia, and was committed to Indiana County Jail for three to six months by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, but then Clark released him forthwith.
As for a 2021 case, McCloskey was sentenced for a second-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and three misdemeanor counts, two of possession of a controlled substance and a third of possession of drug paraphernalia.
McCloskey also was assessed a fine in the 2021 case of receiving stolen property.
Also Monday, Clark sentenced Timothy Mller, 45, who already resided at the Indiana County Jail, to four months to two years less a day there for a 2021 second-degree misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude.
Miller then was paroled forthwith and also was assessed court costs and a fine.