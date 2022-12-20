Multiple cases of driving under the influence came before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark Friday and Monday.
Most cases were accompanied by assessed costs and fines.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Multiple cases of driving under the influence came before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark Friday and Monday.
Most cases were accompanied by assessed costs and fines.
Paul R. Good, 60, of Blairsville, also was sentenced for driving under suspension. He faces two years’ probation with nine consecutive months to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Lisa R. Moore, 37, of Indiana, and Tiffany A. King, 35, now serving time in Indiana County Jail, each were committed there for an additional 72 hours to six months, then paroled forthwith.
Also handed jail sentences then paroled forthwith were Daniel G. Shirley III, 34, of Saltsburg (10 days to two years); David A. Gallo, 41, of Strongstown (five days to six months); and Donald M. Williamson, 37, of Indiana.
Terms of six months’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring were handed to David P. Glance, 30, of Josephine; Ulysses Saldana, 22, of Clarion; Kenneth P. Stiffey Jr., 33, of Bolivar; and Andrew N. Friday, 34, and Tina L. Rouser, 42, both of Indiana.
Terms of six months’ probation without restrictive condition were handed to John H. Ireland, 24, of Lucernemines, and Sonja Spieler, 49, of Penn Run
Paul L. Eckenroad, 33, of Blairsville, was not sentenced for DUI, but for driving under suspension as well as fleeing and reckless driving, to two years’ probation.
Also Friday, Matthew C. Allison, 38, of United, Westmoreland County, was committed to Indiana County Jail for four to 23 months for access device fraud, then paroled forthwith. He also was assessed a fine, costs and restitution.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.