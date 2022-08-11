In Indiana County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, Judge Michael T. Clark issued sentences to three people, two of whom already reside in other correctional facilities:
• Eddie C. Fairman, 36, now in the Westmoreland County Prison, pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft.
Clark assessed costs, a fine and restitution, committed him to Indiana County Jail for a term of one month to two years less a day, and placed him on probation for two years to run consecutively to parole.
• Elvin Martinez-Montero, 27, now residing in the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto, Cambria County, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. Clark committed him to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months, but concurrently with any sentence he is currently serving.
• Sarah R. Erdley, 35, of White Township, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of indirect criminal contempt. Clark sentenced her to three months probation and ordered her to pay court costs.