Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced 11 defendants Thursday on charges of driving under the influence, including two also sentenced for driving with suspended licenses and one also sentenced on a theft charge.
Michael A. Gonos, 47, of White Township, also was sentenced to two years’ probation for theft, while being committed to Indiana County Jail for up to six months on concurrent DUI charges and having both jail terms paroled forthwith.
• Gerald Hysong, 22, of Conemaugh Township, and Michael J. Latta, 52, of Blairsville, each were committed to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months.
• Stephen P. Mills, 38, of Center Township, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 48 hours to six months.
• Ryan R. Neff, 25, of Northern Cambria, was placed on probation for six months, including 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Damien R. Painter, 24, of White Township, and Todd D. Yarnell Jr., 25, of Center Township, each were placed on probation for six months, including 10 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Paul D. Hankinson II, 48, of Burrell Township, was committed to 96 hours in Indiana County Jail for DUI and for driving under suspension and was placed on 12 months’ probation with nine consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Ronald H. Kusserow, 65, of Clarksburg, Bobbie J. Bowser, 41, of Burrell Township, and Jason A. Jamerson, 40, of Brackenridge, Allegheny County, each were committed to Indiana County Jail for 45 days, and placed on probation for five years less 45 days with 90 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
All also were assessed costs and fines.