Court gavel 2

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced 11 defendants Thursday on charges of driving under the influence, including two also sentenced for driving with suspended licenses and one also sentenced on a theft charge.

Michael A. Gonos, 47, of White Township, also was sentenced to two years’ probation for theft, while being committed to Indiana County Jail for up to six months on concurrent DUI charges and having both jail terms paroled forthwith.

