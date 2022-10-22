Twelve sentences were handed down Friday for driving under the influence, as part of a long list of actions conducted by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
Seven suspects were sentenced to time in Indiana County Jail, as well as assessed fines and costs, including:
• Rodney A. Coffman, 52, of Indiana, for 96 hours. He also was placed on probation.
• Douglas W. Garland Jr., 36, of Armagh, for 72 hours to six months for DUI (he then was paroled forthwith). He also was sentenced to a year’s probation for use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy W. Sneed, 33, of Brundidge, Ala., for 72 hours to six months for DUI (he then was paroled forthwith). He also was placed on probation for a year for a first-degree misdemeanor count of firearms not to be carried without a license.
• Dean E. McClafferty, 45, of Ford City, Armstrong County, for 72 hours to six months for DUI.
• Katie E. Eaton, 30, of Ernest, for 72 hours to six months for DUI.
• Steve E. Wells, 61, of Rochester Mills, for 45 days on one count of DUI as well as driving under suspension. He also was placed on probation for five years with the restrictive condition of 90 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring for another DUI count.
• John O. Costello, 46, of Penn Run, for 45 days, after which he would be on probation for the rest of a five-year period with the restrictive condition of serving 90 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Also for DUI, Zachary M. Parkhurst, 29, of Blairsville; Devon A. Powell, 22, of Export, Westmoreland County; and Debra L. Witmer, 33, of Homer City, each were placed on probation for six months with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring; and John J. Urgolites III, 31, of Ebensburg, and Christopher W. Goss, 40, of Commodore, each were placed on probation for six months.
County court officials also released one sentence report from Thursday, of Michael W. Brown, 41, of Chevy Chase Heights. Clark placed him on probation for one year and assessed costs, fines and restitution for a second-degree misdemeanor count of theft and a misdemeanor count of use and possession of drug paraphernalia.