Two jail sentences were handed down Thursday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
Joseph M. Vantassell, 32, of Salina, Westmoreland County, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 11½ months to five years for a first-degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence dating to 2020.
Vantassell presently is in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, after being arrested on Jan. 19 by state police from Troop A, Kiski Valley, on charges of simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest along Cecil Street in Bell Township. He faces a plea court hearing on those charges April 26 before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott O. Mears.
Meanwhile, Andre M. Hinton, 21, of Johnstown, was sentenced by Clark to a term of six months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a first-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. He was one of three people arrested in May 2022 after a traffic stop in Indiana Borough.
Hinton also was charged with driving without a license for operating a car that was reported stolen to the Johnstown Police Department at about the same time as the traffic stop along North Ninth Street in Indiana.