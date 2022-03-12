State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a Clarksburg man on state parole is under investigation after he was found in possession of a firearm, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana following a check of his residence by parole agents early Wednesday.
At approximately 6 a.m., troopers were dispatched to investigate after state parole agents reported having discovered marijuana and drug packaging material during a compliance check at a residence along Barkley Road.
In addition, according to spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, troopers were advised that a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections K-9 had alerted on a vehicle parked at the residence.
Upon gathering information, search warrants were applied for and granted for troopers to conduct a search of the residence and vehicle.
A search of the residence and vehicle resulted in the seizure of a pistol, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
The 43-year-old suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody by state parole agents, and authorities expected to charge him with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and with violating a ban on possessing a firearm.
Until that happens, according to state police regulations, the suspect’s identity could not be released.
