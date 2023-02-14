AULTMAN — A Clarksburg, Young Township, man died of injuries suffered in a crash Sunday afternoon along state Route 286 West near Aultman in Center Township.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Kevin Alan Eisaman, 63, appeared to have suffered a medical emergency just prior to his car exiting the roadway, striking a culvert, two traffic posts and a tree.
“Mr. Eisaman was treated at the scene by paramedics but a short time later died at the scene from his injuries,” Overman said. He was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Eisaman was westbound on Route 286, but wound up in the eastbound berm before going off the highway.
Overman said Eisaman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He said the cause was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death accidental.
There was no autopsy, but toxicology testing is being conducted.
Aultman and Homer City volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Overman said Beatty-Rich Funeral Home in Madison, Westmoreland County, was contacted regarding funeral arrangements.