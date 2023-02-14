police car lights 1.jpg

AULTMAN — A Clarksburg, Young Township, man died of injuries suffered in a crash Sunday afternoon along state Route 286 West near Aultman in Center Township.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Kevin Alan Eisaman, 63, appeared to have suffered a medical emergency just prior to his car exiting the roadway, striking a culvert, two traffic posts and a tree.

