JOHNSTOWN — New U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania, Eric G. Olshan, said a Rayne Township man has been indicted, along with a Pittsburgh man, by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on three counts of violating narcotics laws — with an Indiana County prosecutor handling the case.
Olshan said Wyatt J. Patterson, 23, who has a Clymer address, was indicted along with Carlos Harris, 50, of Pittsburgh, on charges that they conspired to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine on or about March 18, 2022.
In addition, the new U.S. attorney said, on or about March 21, 2022, Harris is alleged to have possessed 50 grams or more of a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl, meth and cocaine.
Olshan said Patterson and Harris each could face up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $10 million. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Johnstown is one of three locations of federal courthouses in the Western District of Pennsylvania. The others are in Pittsburgh and Erie.
Olshan said Special Assistant United States Attorney Dennis J. Clark — who also is first assistant district attorney in Indiana County — is prosecuting the case on behalf of the federal government.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Clark has been serving in a dual role since February.
“It is a program by the U.S. Attorney’s office in partnership with my office,” Manzi said. “Under that partnership, a county prosecutor is to be cross-designated as a federal prosecutor so, in appropriate cases, we can decide to prosecute on the federal level.”
Manzi said it is “a very powerful tool, in the prosecution of drug dealers especially,” but also can be applied in some other serious crimes.
Olshan said the FBI, the Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force, state police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General conducted the investigation that led to Tuesday’s indictment of Patterson and Harris.
At around the same time that these conspiracies allegedly occurred in March 2022, according to Indiana County Common Pleas Court records, Patterson was facing felony charges filed by state police at Troop A, Indiana, of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in a White Township case.
He was jailed at the time in Indiana County in lieu of $100,000 bond, an amount that eventually was changed to an unsecured bond on Feb. 27 of this year by Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
The White Township case remains before the local court, with the next scheduled appearance for Patterson being a criminal call on July 7 before Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
As the new Pittsburgh U.S. attorney stressed, an indictment is an accusation, and that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until that defendant is proven guilty.
