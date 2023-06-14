JOHNSTOWN — New U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania, Eric G. Olshan, said a Rayne Township man has been indicted, along with a Pittsburgh man, by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on three counts of violating narcotics laws — with an Indiana County prosecutor handling the case.

Olshan said Wyatt J. Patterson, 23, who has a Clymer address, was indicted along with Carlos Harris, 50, of Pittsburgh, on charges that they conspired to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine on or about March 18, 2022.