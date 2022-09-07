GREEN TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop A, Indiana, have arrested a Clymer-area man who allegedly fired a shot from a rifle toward an occupied residence along Barr Slope Road in Green Township.
Troopers said Bryce Anthony Knepp, 21, was charged with a felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Knepp was taken into custody without incident at the scene and was lodged in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after an arraignment before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
Welch scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
On Tuesday at 9:24 a.m., according to Greenfield, members of Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched to 2001 Barr Slope Road, Green Township, for a report of a gunshot at the residence.
Upon arrival there, Greenfield said, troopers made contact with Knepp and learned that he was inside the residence when he fired a single round from a .243 caliber rifle through a closed, first floor window in the direction of the residence next door.
Troopers also learned that Knepp believed he was firing at an unknown male he saw outside of the home.
State police said Knepp then retrieved the rifle and fired one round through the window.
The neighboring home was found to have been occupied, but troopers were unable to locate any evidence of a bullet strike. Troopers were also unable to confirm that a person was outside and in the immediate vicinity of either home at the time of the incident.
While interacting with Knepp, troopers also suspected that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of this incident.
Greenfield said the rifle along with a magazine containing one unfired round and one malfunctioned round were recovered and seized from within the residence. A spent shell casing was also recovered.
State police asked anyone with additional information to call Troop A, Indiana at (724) 357-1960.