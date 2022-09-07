police car lights 1.jpg

GREEN TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop A, Indiana, have arrested a Clymer-area man who allegedly fired a shot from a rifle toward an occupied residence along Barr Slope Road in Green Township.

Troopers said Bryce Anthony Knepp, 21, was charged with a felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.