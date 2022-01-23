KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP -- A Clymer-area woman reported missing early Sunday in a rural area of Kiskiminetas Township was found later Sunday morning in Indiana, township police said Sunday evening.
Sgt. Thomas Dessell of Kiskiminetas Township Police Department said Robin Bohannon, 36, was "safely located" around 10 a.m.
However, Dessell added, "additional information on the circumstances of locating Bohannon will not be released at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation."
Bohannon first disappeared around 1:33 a.m. from an address along state Route 156, about half a mile south of its juncture with Route 56 in the Spring Church area of the township.
According to the department's Facebook page, Bohannon was regarded as a "missing/endangered person."
Kiski Township officers said she was wearing only jeans and a T-shirt when she left a residence at 3627 State Route 156, near the near the intersection of Route 156 with Whitetail Lane, not far from the juncture with Old Salt Road.
At the time, according to the National Weather Service at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, it was 23 degrees with a wind chill reading of 14.
"The Kiski Township Police and Fire Department along with the assistance of the North Apollo Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department Search & Rescue blood hounds, Gilpin Township Police Department, (Pennsylvania State Police) and the PSP aviation unit, conducted a search of the area along State Route 156," the department posted on its Facebook page.