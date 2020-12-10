CLYMER — The borough police department logged 29 incidents in November, according to a monthly activity report.
Clymer Police Chief Louis Sacco said officers conducted 16 traffic stops, investigated two thefts, two drug violations, two incidents of driving under the influence and one each of: fraud, noise complaint, paramedic assist, welfare check, background check, lost property and civil matter.
The police arrested five people including two for delivery of drugs and possession of controlled substances each, two for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia each and one person for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and drug possession.
One driver was cited with failing to carry a driver’s license, Sacco reported.