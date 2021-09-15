CLYMER — Police Chief Charles M. Waller said his officers handled 29 complaints in August, including eight traffic stops, five grass ordinance violations, two cases of identity theft/fraud and two alarms.
There also was one police assist, a domestic, a case of driving under the influence, a matter of found property, a juvenile complaint, a medic call, a noise complaint, an overdose, a case of public drunkenness, a special detail, one traffic accident and a trespass.
Three arrests were reported, a 47-year-old male for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving without insurance or inspection; a 47-year-old male for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license; and a 28-year-old male for DUI as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Waller also told Clymer Borough Council that his officers worked on cases with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, that updated badge numbers and police roster were taken to the 911 center at the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, and that Officer Ryan Killeen was shown the crime lab at Molecular DX in Windber and set up with an account there.