Clymer Borough Police Chief Ryan M. Killeen told borough councilors Wednesday his officers were busy in both Clymer and Marion Center.
Clymer Borough Police Department patrols Marion Center for 30 hours each month.
In December that included speed details as well as enforcement of parking ordinances.
Killeen said his officers also worked with the Indiana County Drug Task Force in its bid to stop drug trafficking in Clymer. Four arrests were reported, all for possession of drug paraphernalia.
While that was the only charge against a 42-year-old male and 40-year-old female, a 24-year-old male and 20-year-old male each also were charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.
As also was reported this week by Clymer Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel, the borough is finalizing paperwork for United States Department of Agriculture funding of two new police cruisers to be obtained through Tri-Star.
The borough is seeking a $46,000 grant and $34,800 loan from the USDA.
Borough police also issued 27 tickets and 27 citations and handled 56 complaints including 39 traffic stops, seven parking violations, three traffic complaints and one each of the following: A warrant arrest, assistance to EMS, one domestic case, one case of forgery, one case of found property, one case involving mental health and one matter of traffic control.