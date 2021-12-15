Clymer Borough Police Department handled 49 matters in November, including 42 traffic stops, two public services and one call each for forgery/counterfeit, harassment, parking, public drunkenness and suspicious activities.
CBPD reported one arrest, of a 29-year-old man for attempting to elude police, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and stop sign violations.
It reported 14 traffic citations and one non-traffic citation.
Twenty-six tickets were issued for meter violations, four for parking in a “no parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” zone, three for improper parking and two for crossing the yellow line.
Clymer police spent 25 of its 30 hours in Marion Center on speed enforcement and patrols, including the issuance of three citations.
Clymer officers also spent two hours on school zone and speed enforcement, two hours on patrol and speed enforcement, and one hour in attendance at Marion Center’s monthly council meeting.
Chief Charles M. Waller also reported that his officers conducted speed details in Clymer and worked with the Indiana County Drug Task Force.