A Clymer man was sentenced to up to 23 months in Indiana County Jail for a 2022 second-degree misdemeanor count of being a habitual offender.
Senior Judge Timothy Creany handed down the sentence Tuesday to James E. Klingensmith, 63, who already was in the county jail.
Creany also revoked probation given to Klingensmith after a 2019 case, also for being a habitual offender.
The senior judge sentenced Klingensmith to 6 to 23 months in the county jail. That sentence will run concurrently with that for the more recent incident.
Klingensmith also was assessed costs and a fine for the 2022 case.