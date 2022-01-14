BLAIRSVILLE — A Clymer man has been lodged in Indiana County Jail after a series of events that came together during a police chase after he left Sheetz along East Market Street in Blairsville Wednesday night.
Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Frank Albert Moose III, 29, was driving with a suspended license from that Sheetz, so officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
In the process, Sacco said, Moose made two turns failing to use his turn signal then stopping for police along East Iron Alley — and fleeing from there on foot.
After a brief foot pursuit to West South Alley and Spring Street, Moose gave up, Sacco said, putting his hands in the air — and discarding a camouflage pouch that contained 16 stamp bags of suspected heroin and two needles.
Sacco said Moose was lodged in the county jail on a warrant from probation.
On April 20, 2021, Indiana County Senior Judge William J. Martin sentenced Moose to six to 12 months in jail, as well as probation time, after Moose pleaded guilty to two counts in separate cases.
One stemmed from Moose being arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, by state police in Cherryhill Township on a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
The other stemmed from Moose being arrested on May 20, 2020, by Blairsville police on a misdemeanor count of access device fraud.