A Clymer man has been sentenced to 18 months to five years in a state correctional institution for multiple cases including burglary in Burrell Township, drug possession in Indiana and traffic violations in Clymer.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark also assessed fines and costs in the case of Jacob Dillon Shedlock, 27, who pleaded guilty at a Dec. 10 pre-trial conference to a first-degree felony count of burglary stemming from a July 23 break-in of a home along Walnut Street in Burrell Township.
State police said more than $1,000 worth of property was taken during that break-in.
Shedlock also entered pleas before Clark to driving violations out of Clymer and a felony count of possession with intent to deliver out of Indiana.
The various sentences will be served concurrently.