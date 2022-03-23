Clymer Borough Police Department handled 41 complaints in February, according to a recent report by Chief Charles M. Waller.
There were 26 traffic stops, three traffic violations, two cases of disorderly conduct, and one incident each involving an animal complaint, criminal mischief, identity theft, information, a medic call, retail theft, a sex offense, a traffic complaint, a warrant and a need to provide traffic control for Clymer Volunteer Fire Company.
One 46-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clymer police also issued seven citations during patrols in Marion Center, working there 30 hours a month for which that borough pays $900.