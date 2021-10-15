Clymer Borough Police Department conducted 21 traffic stops in September, Chief Charles M. Waller told borough council this week.
Other matters handled by CBPD included three cases of criminal mischief, two apiece of suspicious activity, welfare matters and violations of the grass ordinance, and one case each involving an alarm, an animal complaint, assists to other police departments, attempted burglary, an all-terrain vehicle matter, driving under the influence, a medic call, a parking matter, a suspicious person, traffic control, a request for information and a violation of the junk ordinance.
One arrest was reported, of a 43-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, general impairment and careless driving.
Citations were issued for 14 traffic-related issues, as well as five cases of improper parking for which $10 tickets were issued.