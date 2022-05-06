Plans have been detailed regarding the annual Indiana County Peace Officer Memorial Service, to take place Friday, May 12, beginning at 11 a.m. at Tate Park along Sherman Street in Clymer.
Organizer Sgt. John R. Compardo of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office said he is assisting Clymer Borough Police Department as it sets up this annual tribute to those police officers who have fallen in the line of duty in 2021, specifically from Pennsylvania.
“The service will consist of guest speakers,” Lombardo said, “and the honor guard from (State Correctional Institution at) Pine Grove will be on hand to present the colors and 21-gun salute.”
Taps will be played, and bagpipes also will be featured.