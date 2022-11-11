CLYMER — Amid a week where multiple brush fires were reported across Indiana County, including one within Clymer borough limits and several others in nearby communities that drew in Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1’s assistance, Clymer Borough Council asked at its meeting Wednesday that residents refrain from outdoor burning.
“The Clymer Borough Council is requesting no burning including campfires within the borough until further notice,” Clymer Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel posted on Facebook Thursday morning. “Thank you for your cooperation.”
On Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Clymer volunteer firefighters to a brush fire along 15th Street in the borough.
The situation for brush fires may improve today, as the National Weather Service forecast periods of moderate to heavy rain that were to begin late Thursday night and continue throughout the day.
However, as the National Weather Service also advised, “localized flooding may occur,” as meteorologists watch the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.
The problem of flooding may have lessened locally since earlier projections, as the National Weather Service-Pittsburgh posted on its Facebook page: “Rainfall totals have been lowered in southwest Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, but have increased through northwest Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio due to changes in (the) storm track.”
Still, 1.5 to 2 inches of rain is forecast in most of Indiana and Armstrong counties as well as portions of Westmoreland, Jefferson and Clarion, while two to three inches remain in the forecast further north, and one to 1.5 inches are now forecast in areas from Indiana Borough south through Latrobe and in the Laurel Highlands.
The week’s brush fires continued Wednesday night, when Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Saltsburg volunteer firefighters were dispatched by ICEMA at 10:41 p.m. to a brush fire along Clarksburg Road in Conemaugh Township.
Minutes after that first dispatch, the county’s 911 center also sent out Blairsville, Coal Run/McIntyre and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteer firefighters to Clarksburg Road.
No other brush fires were reported during the day Thursday in Indiana County.
Then, Thursday evening, Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by ICEMA at 5:38 p.m. to deal with a brush fire along Rager Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.
Jefferson County Fire Wire posted on Facebook Thursday morning an advisory from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that the fire danger is “HIGH” in Jefferson as well as Clearfield, Cambria, Westmoreland, Indiana, Armstrong and Clarion counties, as well as Butler, Venango, Somerset, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties.
As noted in the Jefferson County Fire Wire posting, “A HIGH rating is listed as a dangerous condition where wildfires ignite easily. Fires spread rapidly and are difficult to control under windy conditions. Outdoor burning ins strongly discouraged.”
All other Pennsylvania counties are listed in the “MODERATE” fire danger range. DCNR’s categories for outdoor fires range from LOW to VERY HIGH and EXTREME.