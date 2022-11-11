86483432

Fire truck in motion

 Thinkstock Images

CLYMER — Amid a week where multiple brush fires were reported across Indiana County, including one within Clymer borough limits and several others in nearby communities that drew in Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1’s assistance, Clymer Borough Council asked at its meeting Wednesday that residents refrain from outdoor burning.

“The Clymer Borough Council is requesting no burning including campfires within the borough until further notice,” Clymer Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel posted on Facebook Thursday morning. “Thank you for your cooperation.”