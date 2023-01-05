The Western Pennsylvania Regional CMO (Chief Medical Officer) Consortium said in a Wednesday release that violence in the health care setting is growing — with more reports of threats, physical interactions (including one last week at Indiana Regional Medical Center), brandishing of weapons, and harm to providers or others.
“We understand the frustrations that trigger violence, but aggressive words or actions degrade the ability to safely deliver the care everyone deserves,” the consortium wrote. “As leaders for the people dedicated to your care, we again ask you to never choose, use, or condone extreme language, threats, uninvited bodily contact, weapons in any form, or other intimidation when in a health care setting.”
The group, which includes Dr. Richard Neff at IRMC in White Township as well as CMOs from various hospitals and hospital networks in the region, said their teams “want to serve, and we need to do so without fear.”
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday that, “unfortunately, we have had cases where medical staff in our hospitals or in our jail have been victims of harassment and assault.”
In some cases, the district attorney said, it is in the form of crude language, unwanted solicitations, or threats.
“In other cases, we have seen staff members physically assaulted,” Manzi said. “The men and women who provide us medical care and are there for us in emergency situations should not have to put up with this type of behavior.”
State police at Troop A, Indiana, have an example, recalling a Dec. 30 incident where a Creekside man was arrested after allegedly becoming combative with IRMC staff members.
Troopers said they were notified at approximately 7:30 a.m. that Shawn Lee Lyman, 50, had become combative with hospital staff members while being discharged from IRMC. Greenfield said the confrontation resulted in minor injury to two staff members.
“Lyman also spit at the nursing station several times during his removal from the hospital,” the Troop A, Indiana, spokesman said. “Lyman was subsequently transported to the Indiana County Jail.”
Lyman was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, on multiple misdemeanor counts, including three of disorderly conduct, two of simple assault and one of recklessly endangering another person, and two summary counts of harassment.
Lyman is being held in lieu of $25,000 monetary bond, pending a preliminary hearing Monday at 1:15 p.m.
Others in the consortium include T. Clark Simpson, MD, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, IRMC’s partner in the Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network; James W. Backstrom, MD, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital; Carol J. Fox, MD, at Excela Health System in Westmoreland County; David Rottinghaus, MD, at Butler Health System; and Elizabeth Dunmore, MD, at Conemaugh Health System in Hastings, Johnstown and Blair and Somerset county locations.
Also, Donald M. Whiting, MD, at Allegheny Health Network; Donald M. Yealy, MD, at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s network of hospitals; Michael Cratty, MD, at Heritage Valley Health System; John T. Sullivan, MD, at St. Clair Hospital; John Six, MD, at Washington Hospital; Ali F. Sonel, MD, at Pittsburgh VA Health System; Trina Abla, DO, at Penn Highlands Healthcare; David Shellenbarger, MD, at Sharon Regional Medical Center; David Csikos, MD, at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center.
The chief medical officers concluded that, “together, we each can ensure a safe health care environment by starting and staying with respect for each other. We managed the pandemic and many other changes by working collaboratively, and we can do the same each day during care interactions.”