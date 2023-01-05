ER violence logo
Joos Mind

The Western Pennsylvania Regional CMO (Chief Medical Officer) Consortium said in a Wednesday release that violence in the health care setting is growing — with more reports of threats, physical interactions (including one last week at Indiana Regional Medical Center), brandishing of weapons, and harm to providers or others.

“We understand the frustrations that trigger violence, but aggressive words or actions degrade the ability to safely deliver the care everyone deserves,” the consortium wrote. “As leaders for the people dedicated to your care, we again ask you to never choose, use, or condone extreme language, threats, uninvited bodily contact, weapons in any form, or other intimidation when in a health care setting.”

