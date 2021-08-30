An area volunteer fire department is getting two pallets of canned water, and sharing it with nine other companies along the Indiana-Armstrong county line.
On Facebook, Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department, also known in Indiana County as Station 290, announced that it has been awarded the canned water as part of the 2021 Anheuser-Busch Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program.
Each pallet has 98 cases, with each case containing 24 cans.
Coal Run/McIntyre decided to share that water with nine other volunteer fire departments with which its membership works closely in an immediate response area: Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township, Iselin-West Lebanon (which serves Young Township along with Coal Run/McIntyre), Saltsburg, Aultman, Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral-Graceton, Creekside and Elderton.
“We are all in this together, and are very proud to be able to give part of this award to other companies in need of drinking water for their membership,” Coal Run/McIntyre posted. “This water is essential to Volunteer Fire Departments, during many calls while responding to emergencies, we are out for long hours and are in need to re-hydrate to keep our members from being in harm’s way.”
For Anheuser-Busch, it is part of a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts.
Every year, Anheuser-Busch periodically pauses beer production at its plant in Cartersville, Ga., to can emergency drinking water to be ready to lend a helping hand during natural disasters and other crises.
Building on that commitment, the brewer teamed up with the National Volunteer Fire Council beginning in 2019 to create the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters program.
Since then, Anheuser-Busch has worked with 200 wholesaler partners to donate nearly 4.8 million cans of emergency drinking water to more than 520 fire departments across 47 states.
Regionally, that list in 2020 included Kittanning Hose Company Number 6 in Armstrong County.
“To date, the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters program has provided 301,056 cans of water to 56 volunteer departments in Pennsylvania, including those still in the process of being delivered,” said Kimberly Quiros, chief of communications for the Washington, D.C.-based NVFC.
On its website, NVFC said keeping firefighters hydrated during long incidents or disasters such as wildfires is a critical need for fire departments, yet many volunteer departments struggle with limited budget and resources.
NVFC said departments that apply for the water must be more than 50 percent volunteer, serve a population of 25,000 or less, be located in the U.S. and legally organized under state law, and be in a declared state of emergency due to wildfire in order to be eligible.
NVFC also said a department receiving the water can share it with other departments in its area and as well as mutual aid partners.