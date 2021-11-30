STRONGSTOWN — A pre-dawn coal truck accident affected traffic throughout the day Monday on U.S. Route 422 in Pine Township.
According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Pine Township and Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with state police at 6:23 a.m.
At the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 office in White Township, spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the road was closed between Route 403 in Strongstown and Red Mill Road, just over a mile to the southeast, off and on until around 2 p.m.
She said a cleanup crew was sent there, along with a towing company and a Penelec crew, and that PennDOT crews were out there directing traffic into late afternoon.