SHELOCTA — A coal truck overturned in Armstrong Township Thursday morning, snarling traffic on Routes 422 and 156 for several midday hours.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
The crash occurred about half a mile east of the juncture of Routes 422 and 156, just west of the juncture of Route 422 with North Ridge Road.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said it received word of the crash at 10:25 a.m. and dispatched Elderton Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police from Troop A, Indiana.
At 11:10 a.m. Creekside Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by ICEMA to assist Indiana Fire Association with traffic control along Route 422.
A witness posted on Facebook that the coal truck flipped after another truck pulled out in front of it, but state police were still on the scene investigating the crash several hours later.
A forklift truck had been called in to lift up the truck turned over on its side.