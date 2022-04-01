Severe weather accompanied a cold front through west-central Pennsylvania around the noon hour Thursday — and may have produced a tornado just west of the Armstrong-Indiana county line.
“At 11:39 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ford City, or near Kittanning, moving northeast at 60 m.p.h.,” the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh alerted first responders.
High winds also were blowing at that time from Westmoreland County across the Kiskiminetas River, as storm warnings were posted by the NWS for several counties in the Ford City/Kittanning area.
Within minutes, that storm was moving northeast along the Armstrong-Indiana county line, eventually winding up in Jefferson County. Meanwhile, there was property damage along state Route 1018 in Wayne Township, while there were reports of wind-related problems throughout Armstrong County.
“We will go up to do a storm survey,” Pittsburgh NWS Meteorologist Bill Modzelewski said, “to check the damage pattern.”
He said so far Dayton and Wayne Township were the only areas where the weather service had heard of any damage that could have been from a tornado.
Armstrong County Director of Public Safety Mike Mollick said the barn at 1270 State Route 1018, Wayne Township, was blown down, but that the owners said Thursday they had accounted for all of their animals, and there were no injuries.
Trees had also fallen onto the house at 1270 State Route 1018, he said.
Mollick said a neighbor of the 1270 State Route 1018 family also called the 911 center, saying his barn, which was used mostly for storage, had also been blown down, but said no emergency responders had confirmed that shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
“We have reports of two barns that were destroyed as well as scattered reports of trees and wires down,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Communications Director Ruth Miller said late Thursday afternoon. “The barns were the most significant thing that we have.”
Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company said there had been severe damage to several properties in the Dayton area, which includes Wayne Township. It was urging caution because of debris blown out by the storm, as well as the prospect that trees may have fallen which hadn’t been discovered immediately.
The state’s 511 service reported a tree fell on power lines, blocking both lanes of Route 1018 between Evergreen Road and Kittanning Street. FirstEnergy reported that 281 Dayton customers (out of 443) and 243 Wayne Township customers (out of 511) were without electric service as of 1:30 p.m.
Originally, utility crews were expected to restore service in Dayton and Wayne Township by 3:30 p.m., but that time was pushed back by the parent company of Penelec and West Penn Power.
“The outage was caused by an off right of way tree falling into a power line near Belknap,” a village west of the Wayne Township municipal building, said FirstEnergy spokesman Todd Meyers. “The pole broke and there is wire down as well. This happened at about noon when the storm front moved through.”
There also were reports of problems in Apollo, Ford City, and Cowanshannock, Kittanning, North Buffalo, Plumcreek and Valley townships.
Further north, Route 28 was closed in both directions between Fifth and Pershing avenues in Brockway, Jefferson County, shortly after 1 p.m.
Initially, there were no reports of fallen trees or lines or power outages in Indiana County, despite windy conditions that included gusts of up to 35 mph just before noon at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, 30 miles southeast of Dayton.
Occasionally, those gusts continued to rise over 30 mph at times throughout the afternoon.
And by later in the afternoon there were scattered unofficial reports of outages in the Indiana and Homer City areas, though by 4 p.m. the NWS was saying the threat of severe weather had passed in the Indiana and Kittanning areas.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Indiana Fire Association at 1:39 p.m. for a miscellaneous call along Grant Street in White Township, then sent out IFA at 2:07 p.m. for a brush fire originally reported to have been along Cobblestone Drive, near Chevy Chase Heights.
IFA officials said it was a controlled burn along Martin Road, not far away from Cobblestone Drive.
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times, contributed to this story.