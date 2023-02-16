A Colver woman was arraigned Wednesday morning following an investigation by state police at Troop A, Indiana, into the death of her husband at their Clymer residence in July.

State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Lauren Marie Bingaman, 36, was charged with felony counts of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, as well as four misdemeanor counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

