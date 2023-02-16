A Colver woman was arraigned Wednesday morning following an investigation by state police at Troop A, Indiana, into the death of her husband at their Clymer residence in July.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Lauren Marie Bingaman, 36, was charged with felony counts of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, as well as four misdemeanor counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
She was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who remanded her to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail and scheduled her preliminary hearing for Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
On July 2, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit were dispatched to assist EMS with a patient experiencing a possible drug overdose at a residence along Franklin Street in Clymer, Greenfield said.
Despite the administration of Narcan and additional life-saving efforts, Daniel Carl Bingaman, 34, was pronounced deceased at the residence.
During the on-scene investigation, Greenfield said, Mrs. Bingaman was present with several young children who were found to be within reach of potentially lethal drug paraphernalia.
The state police spokesman said an autopsy two days later at the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office found the cause of death to be due to acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl and xylazine.
Toxicology testing also revealed the presence of fentanyl, norfentanyl and xylazine.
Upon interviews with the defendant and a review of cell phone records, state police said it was determined that the defendant had purchased stamp bags containing fentanyl and xylazine and that the victim is believed to have used those stamp bags prior to his death.