GREEN TOWNSHIP — A car caught fire in a garage along a private Green Township road near state Route 240 in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.
“The fire was contained to the garage, with some smoke, heat (and) a little water damage in some of the residence,” Commodore Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook. “(The) fire was determined to have started in the vehicle.”
Commodore Volunteer Fire Department said in its post that the only occupant in the home escaped safely, and things done at the advice of firefighters helped limit the damage.
“If you have heard a fire safety presentation in the last handful of years, the fire department giving the presentation likely told you how important it is to close bedroom doors while you sleep to seriously slow fire spread in the event of a fire,” according to the Commodore department’s post. “The same can be said for basement doors, or doors to a garage when you are not actively using them.”
Commodore was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 5:41 a.m., along with Cherry Tree, Clymer and Northern Cambria’s Hope volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance, to what was termed Private Road 6028, between Hazelnut and Acorn roads.
“The door between the garage and house was closed and the door contained all the fire to the garage until our arrival,” the Commodore department posted. “The calendar beside the door wasn’t even damaged even with its close proximity.”
Had that door been open at the time of the fire, according to the Commodore department’s post, or opened prior to the arrival of volunteer firefighters, the early Wednesday fire “would likely have a far worse outcome.”
The Green Township blaze was one of at least three fires in the region Wednesday.
At 6:58 a.m., ICEMA dispatched Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde volunteer firefighters, as well as state police at Troop A, Indiana, to a vehicle fire along Indiana Street in Armagh.
At 3:56 p.m., Saltsburg, Coal Run/McIntyre, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Bell Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire along Leech Avenue in Conemaugh Township.