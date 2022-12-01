It could have been worse ...

Firefighters from Commodore, Clymer, Cherry Tree and Northern Cambria were called to this early morning blaze on a private road off state Route 240 in Green Township.

 Courtesy Commodore Volunteer Fire Department

GREEN TOWNSHIP — A car caught fire in a garage along a private Green Township road near state Route 240 in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

“The fire was contained to the garage, with some smoke, heat (and) a little water damage in some of the residence,” Commodore Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook. “(The) fire was determined to have started in the vehicle.”

