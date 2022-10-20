A Commodore man has been sentenced to four months to one year in the Indiana County Jail after pleading guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property in a late January incident in Green Township.
Brian James Barr, 47, who was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond after his arrest, also was assessed costs, a fine and restitution by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the property in question included a utility vehicle with a plow and assorted tools stolen from a garage.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police at Troop A, Indiana, said Barr was found to be in possession of a 2017 Polaris RZR 570S with a six-foot Moose plow altogether valued at $12,000, a Stihl FARM BOSS chainsaw valued at $400, a Stihl weed trimmer valued at $200 and a Garmin navigation device valued at $100.
All those items were reported stolen prior to Barr’s arrest, along with two five-gallon Blitz gas cans, from an unlocked, detached garage along state Route 580.
Also in Common Pleas Court Wednesday, Clark sentenced Lisa M. Zalewski, 44, of Shelocta, to a year’s probation and assessed her costs and a fine for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.