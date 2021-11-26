SHELOCTA — No injuries were reported in a gas well fire Wednesday morning along Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township, Indiana County.
Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief David Smith said his volunteers were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 10:18 a.m.
At 10:24 a.m., a second call went out to Creekside Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire tied up traffic for a time on Anthony Run, which runs alongside a tributary of Crooked Creek just east of Shelocta.
According to an Indiana Fire Association post on its Facebook page, volunteers had Anthony Run Road closed to allow experts from the gas well industry to arrive on the scene and assist with extinguishing the fire.
Smith said that was a two-pronged process, involving water on the flames and crews shutting off the gas well.
The IFA assistant chief said the fire may have damaged some vegetation but otherwise had little impact on the area around that well.