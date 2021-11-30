GREEN TOWNSHIP — Purchase Line School District has expressed its concern over last week’s incident in which a 5-year-old boy was left on a Tri County Transportation school bus during an entire school day.
The incident is leading to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child against a 69-year-old Marion Center-area resident, who has since resigned as a bus driver.
“Our focus, thought and concern is with the student and family, who did not contribute to this in any way,” Purchase Line Superintendent Shawn L. Ford said in a statement received Monday by The Indiana Gazette.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the boy’s mother called on Nov. 22 at 6:13 p.m. to report she had put the child on School Bus No. 1 at approximately 8 a.m. that day, only to be told by Purchase Line Elementary School that the youngster was absent.
“At approximately (4:15 p.m.) School Bus Number 1 dropped her child off at the (Green Township) residence,” Trooper Logan D. Small wrote in a state police public information release. “(The mother) contacted Purchase Line and Tri County Transportation, to determine where her child was throughout the day.”
Small said an investigation determined that the child never got off the school bus between 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
He said a driver for Tri County, only identified as a 69-year-old man with a Marion Center address, was questioned for the incident. Small said he quit on Nov. 23 and is being charged through Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office for child endangerment.
“We have contacted our third party transportation contractor to ensure procedures are in place and being adhered to for the safety of all students,” Ford said. “Further, we continue to work with law enforcement agencies until the legal process is complete.”
The name of the suspect was not available Monday. It was not released by state police and Welch’s office said it had not received a criminal complaint about the incident.
Tri County is a Northern Cambria-based bus provider that works with Purchase Line and multiple other area districts, including Penns Manor Area, United, Northern Cambria, Cambria Heights, Portage Area and Punxsutawney Area.
Officials at Tri County could not be reached for comment.