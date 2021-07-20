FirstEnergy’s Penelec said 266 customers will be without service today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s ongoing replacement of a box culvert on Oakland Avenue.
“An energized line is too close to the work they are doing,” FirstEnergy spokesman Todd Meyers said Tuesday.
PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said crews from Gulisek Construction LLC will be replacing the first sections of a box culvert as part of a $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project.
The work will affect customers living along Oakland Avenue, Rose Street, Rustic Lodge Road, Saltsburg Road, Warren Road, Getty Avenue, Pine Street, Willis Drive, Haven Drive, Laurel Street, Lilac Street and McKnight Road.
At least one business already has decided to close for the entire day. Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet Inc. said it will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
“Sorry for the inconvenience,” Roseann’s said in a fax to The Indiana Gazette.
Meyers said Penelec reached out to customers through robocalls — something that happens thousands of times each year — but there’s no guarantee that everyone got those calls in affected areas of White Township.
“As people get rid of their landlines,” the FirstEnergy spokesman said, “unless they update their contact information, then our robocalls go out into the ether.”
If weather doesn’t allow the replacement work today, it would be delayed until the next work day.
The Oakland Avenue project includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, which is going on this week, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286.
Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.
The McCarthy Run Creek work has forced PennDOT to shut down Oakland Avenue between Rose Street and Indian Springs Road for the coming week.
PennDOT expects to reopen that area to traffic on July 27.