Authorities in at least two counties are looking for a Somerset County man on charges that include accepting a $25,000 down payment for home improvement on a residence in East Wheatfield Township and never completing any work.
Justin Supanick, 44, of Gray, Somerset County, has been charged with a felony under the Home Improvement Fraud Act by the Indiana County Detective Bureau.
Detective Michael Schmidt said Supanick, as owner of Supanick Contracting, accepted the payment on Dec. 20, 2020.
Charges have been filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., on two third-degree felony counts, a false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services, and theft by deception utilizing a false impression.
If he is convicted, Supanick faces up to seven years in prison, up to a $15,000 fine, and payment of restitution to the victim.
Supanick also was involved in a civil case filed in April in Somerset County, where Windber Magisterial District Judge William E. Seger ruled for the plaintiff.
On June 6, Seger awarded a Central City man a default judgment of $12,212.25.
Schmidt said anyone with knowledge of Supanick’s whereabouts can contact the Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug/Crime Tipline at (724) 471-7777, or by submitting a tip at the DA’s CrimeWatch www.indianada.org site.
Schmidt said tips may be made anonymously.
The website also offers more information about home improvement fraud, and visitors can sign up for notifications about arrests, significant incidents and community events.