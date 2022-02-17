The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at approximately 1:36 a.m. Wednesday at the Punxsutawney East End Uni-Mart, 512 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, Jefferson County.
In a Facebook post, PBPD said the robber is described as a White male, possibly in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 tall, wearing gray pants, a bright green hooded sweatshirt, a gray knit cap, a black mask and gloves.
Police said the suspect left the store on foot, possibly traveling north behind the store.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Punxsutawney Borough Police at (814) 849-1617.