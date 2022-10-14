Indiana County Community Action Program was the victim of a thief, or thieves, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
At 10:27 a.m. Thursday, troopers were told that a catalytic converter was stolen off a 2011 Ford F450 truck parked at the ICCAP building at 1849 S. Sixth St., White Township.
State police said those involved in the theft “are experienced” as shown by “the location and cuts left behind on the exhaust system” of the truck.
The value of the catalytic converter was set at $1,200.
State police are urging all owners of larger vehicles to be on alert.
Troop A, Indiana, asked anyone with any information that would lead to the apprehension of the thief or thieves to call (724) 357-1960.