BLAIRSVILLE — No injuries were reported in a grease fire Thursday in a home along East Chestnut Street.
“The fire was pretty much out when we arrived on the scene,” Blairsville Fire Chief George Burkley said. “There was some light smoke coming from the structure.”
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral-Graceton and Indiana volunteer firefighters, as well as a county Team 900 unit and Citizens’ Ambulance at 1:58 p.m.
“We held it to us and Black Lick,” Burkley said.
“All the other units were canceled.”
Ventilation was required. The Blairsville chief said units probably spent 20 to 30 minutes clearing out the smoke.
A couple living in the house did not have to go anywhere because of the fire.
“The occupants were checked out by medics on the scene but did not require transport to the hospital,” Burkley said.