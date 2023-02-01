State police at Troop A, Indiana, have located and arrested a Westmoreland County man wanted for a commercial burglary Tuesday morning at a coal tipple facility along Cornell Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Gage Evan Eaglehouse, 27, of the village of Loyalhanna in Derry Township, was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possessing instruments of crime.
At 9:29 a.m. Tuesday, Greenfield said, members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit responded to a reported burglary-in-progress. It was reported to troopers that the suspect was attempting to steal copper wiring from the facility and had fled the scene on foot.
Greenfield said responding troopers, assisted by Blairsville Borough Police Department, followed the suspect’s footprints in the snow to nearby railroad tracks and into a wooded area.
At approximately 9:52 a.m., state police located the suspect, later identified as Eaglehouse, in a nearby wooded area. Greenfield said he was taken into custody without incident.
Eaglehouse was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. and remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail, pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 8 at 11:15 a.m.