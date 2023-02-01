State police at Troop A, Indiana, have located and arrested a Westmoreland County man wanted for a commercial burglary Tuesday morning at a coal tipple facility along Cornell Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County.

State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Gage Evan Eaglehouse, 27, of the village of Loyalhanna in Derry Township, was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possessing instruments of crime.

