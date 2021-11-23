Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark on Monday sentenced a former Indiana-area resident to three years’ probation and other penalties after her guilty plea in September to misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Michelle L. Wilkins, 40, now of Coral, will have to serve 20 consecutive days during her first six months of probation on house arrest with electronic monitoring, as well as pay a fine and costs.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, initially charged Wilkins with driving under the influence of drugs, two summary traffic offenses and a felony count of endangering the welfare of children in a complaint filed on Dec. 29, 2019, in Indiana Magisterial District Court.
State police said troopers encountered Wilkins in a vehicle facing the wrong direction on Route 954 at Route 56. Troopers said a 1-year-old girl was a passenger.