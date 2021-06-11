State police at Troop A, Indiana, cited Philip Wolfe, 90, of Kittanning, for not observing the stop sign prior to a two-vehicle accident June 9 at 2:30 p.m. on Old Route 119 north of Hamill Road in White Township. It was incorrectly reported Friday that Kathryn D. Miller, 72, of Creekside, the other driver involved, was cited. No charges were filed against Miller.

