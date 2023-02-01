One man involved in the distribution of counterfeit money in Armstrong County has been arrested, local police said.
County Sheriff Frank Pitzer, who is also officer-in-charge in West Kittanning, noted that the Pennsylvania State Police at Troop D, Kittanning, arrested Regis Ferron on Monday.
The sheriff said Ferron distributed counterfeit bills in Kittanning, West Kittanning and Cadogan.
Officer Don Blose, of the Kittanning Police Department, described progress in the case of another man believed to have passed counterfeit bills locally.
He said a felony warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jeremiah McCaffrey, and police are searching for him, Officer Blose said.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Officer Blose and filed in the office of Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen, McCaffrey is charged with a felony charge of forgery for using a counterfeit $20 bill at Honey Bear Mini Mart at 200 N. McKean St., Kittanning.
According to state court records, McCaffrey’s docket lists his case as “inactive.”
Meanwhile, Ferron was arraigned before Owen on Monday afternoon and is in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 at 9 a.m.
Officer Blose wrote in his affidavit of probable cause that at approximately 7:05 a.m. Jan. 22, McCaffrey entered the Honey Bear.
A cashier stated she was just getting ready to call the police, Officer Blose’s report said, and that she had received two counterfeit $20 bills within the last 45 minutes.
She said she knew who the source of the counterfeit bills was, Officer Blose wrote in court papers.
According to court papers filed by Officer Blose, the cashier said at approximately 6:23 a.m. that day, she witnessed Jeremiah McCaffrey give a female a $20 bill, and that the female purchased a pack of cigarettes using the counterfeit bill.
In the criminal complaint, Officer Blose wrote that approximately five minutes later at 6:28 a.m., Jeremiah McCaffrey, having the knowledge of the counterfeit bill being used without being detected, purchased a BIC lighter valued at $2, and used a counterfeit $20 bill during the transaction, getting back change.
The cashier placed the $20 bill on top of the twenties in her register, Officer Blose wrote in the affidavit.
She said a customer then walked into the store with twenty one-dollar bills, and asked for a $20 bill for the lottery machine, Officer Blose wrote in court papers.
According to Officer Blose’s criminal complaint, the cashier proceeded to give the customer the $20 bill on top in the register (which was the one used by McCaffrey), and the customer complained that the lottery machine was not taking the bill.
The cashier then stated she looked in her drawer and discovered the last two $20 bills she received originated from Jeremiah McCaffrey, and they were both counterfeit.
She stated she did not have any other transactions using $20 bills, and is positive of the source of the counterfeit $20 bills, Officer Blose wrote in his affidavit.
While Officer Blose was obtaining information from the cashier, the woman who bought the cigarettes walked in the door, he added in his criminal complaint.
She stated she heard that the police were in the store investigating counterfeit money, and she wanted to make sure that if Jeremiah McCaffrey gave her counterfeit money to buy cigarettes, she wanted to make restitution and make things right, Officer Blose wrote in his affidavit.
He wrote that he took the two counterfeit $20 bills into evidence, and wrote they are stamped with the words “For Motion Picture Purposes,” using the same font as real $20 bills.
Officer Blose wrote that he reviewed video footage from Honey Bear which was consistent with statements received from the cashier and the woman who bought the cigarettes.
He wrote that Jeremiah McCaffrey was identified by witness and video footage as being responsible for two counterfeit $20 bills being used at Honey Bear convenience store.
Furthermore, Officer Blose wrote in his criminal complaint, McCaffrey did with intent or knowledge facilitate the use of one counterfeit $20 bill, and did use another counterfeit $20 bill with intent to defraud Honey Bear convenience store.
“As I was getting ready to leave Honey Bear, I was approached by Jeremiah McCaffrey who said to me, ‘What’s up, Blose?’”
Officer Blose wrote in his affidavit. “I advised him that I am investigating something, and he told me there is a guy up the street passing fake money.”
“I asked him who it is, and he stated he does not know his name but knows the police deal with him a lot,” Officer Blose wrote in his criminal complaint. “I advised McCaffrey that I would like to know more about his information and requested for him to meet me at the police station for a statement, and he did not appear.”
“Charges were filed after meeting and consulting with (county) District Attorney Katie Charlton,” Officer Blose added in court papers.
On Monday, he said McCaffrey is aware of the warrant, and said he would turn himself in, but didn’t.