With intense attention on the coronavirus pandemic, another epidemic has taken a back seat in Indiana County, yet is still deadlier than COVID-19.
Through the first half of the year, the county has had 14 confirmed and two more probable drug overdoses, according to Jerry Overman Jr., Indiana County coroner, putting the county on pace for about 30 fatal ODs for the year. That compares with 38 recorded last year, 23 the year before that, 40 in 2017 and a record 53 in 2016.
The vast majority of these deaths, Overman said, involved heroin and/or fentanyl.
Statewide, more than 4,400 people died from an overdose in 2018, a decrease of nearly 18 percent from 2017, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the most recent statewide figures available.
Indiana County has seen well over 100 cases of coronavirus since March, with six fatalities, according to numbers provided by the health department.