Two Indiana residents have been arraigned on charges of animal cruelty at a home along North Fourth Street in the borough.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Friday that officers were conducting an unrelated investigation on Feb. 16 when they observed a malnourished dog.
The following day, IBPD criminal investigators went to 71 N. Fourth St. and found two dogs that were malnourished, with visible sores, in confined areas where urine and feces were present.
Police said one dog was maintained in a location without heat.
Officers charged occupants of the home, Kyleigh Lower, 22, and Decosta Neal Bobak, 23, with aggravated animal cruelty and the dogs were surrendered voluntarily to the Indiana County Humane Society.
Lower and Bobak faced Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl earlier this week and were released on unsecured bonds of $5,000 apiece.
He scheduled preliminary hearings for the couple for April 21 at 1:15 p.m.
IBPD said its officers were assisted throughout their investigation by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County humane officers, and the Indiana County Humane Society.