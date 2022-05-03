State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a domestic dispute that began Sunday afternoon at a home in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County, ended with the arrest of a 33-year-old Rural Valley man on 48 felonies and assorted other charges — and his being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
After barricading himself, allegedly threatening to “take these cops out” and then kill himself, and firing a shot at a state police vehicle parked outside his home, Shane Aaron Powers was taken into custody by state police with assistance from its Special Emergency Response Team.
According to a state police affidavit, the dispute began at 1:30 p.m. and involved Powers, his wife and his mother. The two women showed up at state police barracks four hours later, saying the dispute began over pots and pans on a counter in the home.
“As the verbal domestic continued, his mother arrived at the house to speak with his wife for an unrelated reason,” state police Corporal Derek Weaver wrote in an affidavit filed with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.
“Upon arriving at the residence,” Weaver continued, “(the mother) observed the domestic take place. Shane Powers then turned the argument toward his mother and pushed her, causing (an) injury to her right hand. He then took a silver handgun, placed it in his mouth, and threatened to shoot himself.”
As the suspect’s mother later told state police, Powers has a large amount of firearms in his home, including handguns, rifles and shotguns, “as he was an avid outdoorsman,” Weaver wrote.
After the two women went to the Kittanning state police barracks, the mother spoke to Powers several times over the phone.
“During those phone conversations,” Weaver wrote, “he has made several statements to killing himself but first ‘taking these cops out and then send one through my head,’” adding, “he stated, ‘I’m not going without a fight.’”
State police said it was learned that Powers had barricaded himself.
At one point, Weaver wrote, “after (Powers was) observed in the upstairs window, a shot was fired in the direction of a (state police) Bear Cat Vehicle.”
Eventually, Powers was apprehended and taken to Armstrong County Jail. Weaver said a search warrant was executed and several firearms were found in the house.
Powers was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Monday before McCausland on multiple counts of assault, attempted manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and attempted criminal homicide, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
Powers was jailed pending a preliminary hearing May 10 at 1 p.m. before McCausland.
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.