DERRY TOWNSHIP — Thirty-nine Penelec customers were without power for 10 hours Tuesday after a vehicle sheared two utility poles and a wire on Pizza Barn Road near state Route 217 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said service was restored “a little before 2 p.m.” after the crash under investigation by state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley.

