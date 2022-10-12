DERRY TOWNSHIP — Thirty-nine Penelec customers were without power for 10 hours Tuesday after a vehicle sheared two utility poles and a wire on Pizza Barn Road near state Route 217 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said service was restored “a little before 2 p.m.” after the crash under investigation by state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley.
A report on that investigation was not available at press time, but authorities said the car was unoccupied when first responders arrived at the scene around 4:25 a.m.
Among them were Blairsville volunteer firefighters, who posted in mid-morning on Facebook that the crash would force an extended closure of Pizza Barn Road between Route 217 and Cherry Street.
The crash was the second in as many weeks in the vicinity of Pizza Barn Road and Cherry Street.
Christopher M. Howe, 36, of Blairsville, was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash on Route 217 between Victory and Cherry streets.