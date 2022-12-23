The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed U.S. Route 22 between the intersection of Palmer and Penn View Road and that of Jughandle and Palmerton roads in Burrell Township late Friday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash.
PennDOT officials said the estimated time to reopen is 5 p.m. Friday but may change based on conditions. However, shortly before 2:30 p.m. PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said Route 22 is partially open, that the restriction was now "a lane closure."
It was the second crash reported so far Friday along Route 22 in Burrell Township. According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a crash along Route 22 at Resort Plaza at 9:51 a.m.
Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters also were dispatched to the accident near Palmerton Road, while Coral/Graceton Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to deal with downed utility lines in the vicinity.
Gibbs said PennDOT continues to urge motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.