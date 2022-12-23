penndot-logo.jpg
Picasa

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed U.S. Route 22 between the intersection of Palmer and Penn View Road and that of Jughandle and Palmerton roads in Burrell Township late Friday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash.

PennDOT officials said the estimated time to reopen is 5 p.m. Friday but may change based on conditions. However, shortly before 2:30 p.m. PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said Route 22 is partially open, that the restriction was now "a lane closure."

