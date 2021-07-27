CHERRY TREE — State police said a 47-year-old Cherry Tree man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle crash early Friday on Route 219 (Shawna Road), about half a mile south of South Main Street.
Troopers said Jeremy M. Smith was flown by StatMedevac to Altoona Hospital following the 5:50 a.m. crash.
State police said Smith was northbound on Route 219 when he went off the eastern berm while negotiating a left-hand curve and overcompensated steering back onto the roadway.
Troopers said Smith’s Ford Ranger crossed the centerline into the southbound lane and started fish-tailing, winding up exiting the roadway onto the eastern berm.
State police said Smith traveled approximately 60 feet off the roadway and struck a health facility sign, then went airborne for approximately 25 feet before hitting the side of a hill and rolling over onto its roof.
Troopers said Smith had to be mechanically extricated from his vehicle, which was towed from the scene by Scott’s Auto.
State police said Smith was cited on multiple traffic violations.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from Smith on those violations.