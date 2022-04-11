A joint drill for Clymer Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 and Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was interrupted Thursday night by a real traffic mishap.
At 7:55 p.m. Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched the two volunteer fire companies, as well as Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, to an accident on Route 240 in Green Township.
Reports about the crash were not available from authorities Friday evening.
While the drills planned could not be completed, Clymer firefighters said they were able to use hydraulic and edraulic spreaders on some eggs, as a way to teach the membership how to maintain control over their tools and feel more comfortable working with them.